Expect Turmeric to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric recovered on lower level buying on Thursday. The prices were under pressure earlier in the week due to supply pressure. There was lower demand all season from upcountry and industrial buyers. Turmeric arrivals in the country are lower in first 25 days of May at 58,309 tonnes compared to 1,14,737 tonnes during April (1-25), as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric futures may trade sideways to down on sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industrial buyers. The arrivals in physical market have been lower due to less realization for the farmers. Lower level buying may boost prices in turmeric.

