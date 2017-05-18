Expect Turmeric to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric closed lower on profit booking pressurized by steady demand in the physical market against higher stock levels. There was lower demand all season from industrial buyers. Turmeric arrivals in the country are lower in first 14 days of May at 28,212 tonnes compared to 69,452 tonnes during April (1-14), as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric to trade sideways as there is sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industry. The supplies have been lower due to lower prices and there is some increase in demand which may keep the prices supported.

