Expect Turmeric to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric prices recover a little on Monday after plunge more than 11% last week. The recovery is due to lower level buying and on expectation that the prices have touched its floor for the season. During the current season there was lower demand from industrial buyers and higher stocks available in the country. Turmeric arrivals in the country are lower in first 7 days of May at 11,528 tonnes compared to 20,703 tonnes during April (1-7), as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric to trade sideways on expectation of some consolidation at current levels as prices has touched lowest for the contract. There is sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industry. The supplies have been lower due to lower prices and there is some increase in demand which may keep the prices supported.

