Moneycontrol
May 08, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Turmeric to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Turmeric to trade sideways on expectation of some consolidation at current levels as prices have touched lowest for the contract.

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric


NCDEX Turmeric prices plunge about 11.7% this week tracking weak physical market prices amid lower demand from industrial buyers and reports of higher stocks available in the country. Turmeric arrivals in the country are lower in first 7 days of May at 11,528 tonnes compared to 20,703 tonnes during April (1-7), as per the Agmarknet data.


Outlook


Turmeric to trade sideways on expectation of some consolidation at current levels as prices have touched lowest for the contract. There is sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industry. The supplies have been lower due to lower prices and there is some increase in demand which may keep the prices supported.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

