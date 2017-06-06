Expect Turmeric to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric closed little higher on lower level buying and due to steady demand. However, higher stocks with the farmers and stockists kept pressure on spot prices. However, the prices seems to have steadied during the last three trading session on expectation of rebound in physical demand.

Outlook

Turmeric futures may trade sideways on balanced supply and demand. There are sufficient stocks with the farmers and lower demand from the industrial buyers. The arrivals in physical market have been lower due to less realization for the farmers.

