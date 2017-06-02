App
Jun 02, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Turmeric to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Turmeric futures may trade sideways on anticipation of balanced supplies as demand is need based and steady.

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric


NCDEX Turmeric closed higher on Thursday and continues its sideways movement this week on anticipation of good demand. However, the higher stocks still keep the prices under pressure. There was lower demand all season from upcountry and industrial buyers.


Outlook


Turmeric futures may trade sideways on anticipation of balanced supplies as demand is need based and steady. There are sufficient stocks with the farmers and lower demand from the industrial buyers. The arrivals in physical market have been lower due to less realization for the farmers.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

