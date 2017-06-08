Expect Turmeric to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric fell about 1.87% on Wednesday due to short selling by the market participants on reports of good rains in turmeric growing areas. However, the prices may recover as market is expecting lesser sowing this season. There was lower demand all season from upcountry and industrial buyers. Turmeric arrivals in the country are higher in the month of May.

Outlook

Turmeric futures trends seem to lower on expectation of good showers in turmeric growing states in coming days. Improve demand from upcountry buyers may support prices.

