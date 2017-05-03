Expect Turmeric to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric hit the lower circuit tracking lower demand in the physical market on reports of higher stocks available with the farmers. Turmeric arrivals in the country lower in April to 92,964 tonnes compared to 1,35,887 tonnes during March, as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric to trade lower on expectation of sufficient stocks and steady demand from the industry. The supplies have been lower due to lower prices and there is some increase in demand which may keep the prices supported.

