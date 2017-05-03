App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Turmeric to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Turmeric to trade lower on expectation of sufficient stocks and steady demand from the industry.

Expect Turmeric to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric


NCDEX Turmeric hit the lower circuit tracking lower demand in the physical market on reports of higher stocks available with the farmers. Turmeric arrivals in the country lower in April to 92,964 tonnes compared to 1,35,887 tonnes during March, as per the Agmarknet data.


Outlook


Turmeric to trade lower on expectation of sufficient stocks and steady demand from the industry. The supplies have been lower due to lower prices and there is some increase in demand which may keep the prices supported.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

