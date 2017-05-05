Expect Turmeric to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric prices continue to trade lower this week tracking spot market prices amid lower physical demand market and reports of higher stocks available in the country. Turmeric arrivals in the country lower in April to 92,964 tonnes compared to 1,35,887 tonnes during March, as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric to trade lower on expectation of sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industry. The supplies have been lower due to lower prices and there is some increase in demand which may keep the prices supported.

