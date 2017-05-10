Expect Turmeric to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric prices jumped about 3.83% on Tuesday after plunge more than 11% last week. The recovery is due to lower level buying and on expectation that the prices have touched its floor for the season. During the current season, there was lower demand from industrial buyers and higher stocks available in the country.

Outlook

Turmeric to trade higher on expectation of some good physical demand as prices has touched lowest for the contract. There is sufficient stocks and lower demand from the industry. The supplies have been lower due to lower prices and there is some increase in demand which may keep the prices supported.

