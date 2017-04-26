Expect Turmeric to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric

NCDEX Turmeric prices closed higher due to steady demand in the physical market. The trend is little up on lower arrivals and steady increase in demand at lower levels. Turmeric arrivals in the country is declining in first 20 days in April to 66,025 tonnes (Apr 1-20) compared to 1,15,768 tonnes during the same period in March, as per the Agmarknet data.

Outlook

Turmeric may trade higher on expectation of steady increase in physical demand. The supplies have been lower and there is some increase in demand which may keep the prices supported.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.