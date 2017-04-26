Expect Sugar prices to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed lower on Tuesday on anticipation of higher availability of sugar as government extends curbs on holding of sugar stocks by six months for the sugar dealers and traders. Meanwhile, as per trade sources, Maharashtra's sugarcane acreage in 2017-18 (Jul-Jun) is likely to rise 29% on year to 900,000 ha.

As per USDA, India’s centrifugal sugar production in marketing year (MY) 2017/18 (Oct-Sept) is expected to increase by 18 percent to 25.8 mt. Uttar Pradesh will be the largest producer of sugar in India, followed by Maharashtra.

Outlook

We expect sugar prices to trade sideways to lower on expectation of balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market. However, reports of higher sugar production in UP and announcement of duty free imports of raw sugar may keep the prices steady.

