Sep 06, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Sugar prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Sugar futures may trade sideways to higher on good festive demand, tight supplies also reports of no early crushing by Maharashtra mills.

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar


Sugar Futures jumped higher on Tuesday on anticipation of good festival demand and reports that country may see tight supplies despite a 20% rise in output expected in 2017-18 (Oct-Sep), as ending stocks are seen tumbling to multi-year lows.


Outlook


Sugar futures may trade sideways to higher on good festive demand, tight supplies also reports of no early crushing by Maharashtra mills.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

