Expect Sugar prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures jumped higher on Tuesday on anticipation of good festival demand and reports that country may see tight supplies despite a 20% rise in output expected in 2017-18 (Oct-Sep), as ending stocks are seen tumbling to multi-year lows.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways to higher on good festive demand, tight supplies also reports of no early crushing by Maharashtra mills.

