Expect Sugar prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed lower on Tuesday tracking international prices and higher availability of sugar as Uttar Pradesh produced 8.70 mt of sugar during Oct 1-May 1, up 28% from a year ago. Moreover, government extends curbs on holding of sugar stocks by six months for the sugar dealers and traders.

Outlook

We expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on expectation of good demand at lower prices. However, balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market may keep prices rangebound.

