Apr 20, 2017 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Sugar prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on good physical demand from the stockists and bulk buyers despite extending sugar stocks on traders.

Expect Sugar prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed lower as government extends curbs on holding of sugar stocks by six months for the sugar dealers and traders. Currently, there is a stock limit of 500 tonnes and turnover limit of 30 days for sugar traders in the country other than those in West Bengal. The stock limit for traders in West Bengal is 1,000 tonnes.

Outlook

We expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on good physical demand from the stockists and bulk buyers despite extending sugar stocks on traders. However, reports of higher sugar production in UP and announcement of duty free imports of raw sugar may keep the prices steady.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

