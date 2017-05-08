Expect Sugar prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed with little gain on Friday but still trading in a range tracking weak international prices and higher availability of sugar in domestic market as Uttar Pradesh produced 8.70 mt of sugar during Oct 1-May 1, up 28% from a year ago. Moreover, government extends curbs on holding of sugar stocks by six months for the sugar dealers and traders.

Outlook

We expect sugar prices to trade sideways on expectation of steady improvement in demand. However, balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market may keep prices range bound.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.