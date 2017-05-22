Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed mostly flat during the last week due to good supplies and steady demand from the physical market. There are reports of rebound of sugarcane production in the next year due to higher acreage.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways to higher tracking firm International prices. Currently, the supplies are in line with demand and reports of higher pricing for industrial buyers may support sugar prices. However, balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market may keep prices range bound.

