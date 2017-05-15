Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures see some fresh buying during the last week and closed higher on anticipation of good physical demand as supplies have been constant. There is good demand from industrial buyers. There are reports of rebound of sugarcane production in the next year due to higher acreage.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways to higher on expectation of improvement in physical demand from industrial buyers. However, balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market may keep prices range bound.

