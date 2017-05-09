Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed with little gain on Monday but still trading in a range on reports of rebound of sugarcane production in the next year due to higher acreage. Moreover, government extends curbs on holding of sugar stocks by six months for the sugar dealers and traders. As per USDA, India’s sugar production in marketing year (MY) 2017/18 (Oct-Sept) is expected to increase by 18% to 25.8 mt.

Outlook

Sugar futures to trade sideways to higher on expectation of improvement in demand. However, balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market may keep prices range bound.

