Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures fall about 0.8% last week due to good supplies and steady demand from the physical market. The government has increase fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane by Rs 25 per quintal to Rs 255 for 2017-18 season beginning October.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways as the supplies have been sufficient in the domestic market. Increase in FRP may encourage farmers to take sugarcane crop. Moreover, good sowing progress in the country will keep pressure on the sugar prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.