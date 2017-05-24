Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed lower on Tuesday to good supplies and steady demand from the physical market. Sugarcane acreage in the country was at 41.9 lakh ha as of last week, a shade lower than 42.3 lakh ha a year ago, according to the first acreage report released by the farm ministry for 2017-18.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways as the supplies are in line with demand but firm international prices may support domestic prices. However, good sowing progress in the country will keep pressure on the sugar prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.