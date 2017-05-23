Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed unchanged due to good supplies and steady demand from the physical market. There are reports of rebound of sugarcane production in the next year due to higher acreage. According to USDA, India’s production is forecast to rebound by 18% to 25.8 mt due to higher area and yields.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways as the supplies are in line with demand but firm international prices may support domestic prices. However, balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market may keep prices range bound.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.