Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed unchanged on Thursday due to good supplies and steady demand from the physical market. There are reports of rebound of sugarcane production in the next year due to higher acreage.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways on mixed fundamentals of higher supplies and improvement in physical demand from industrial buyers. However, balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market may keep prices range bound.

