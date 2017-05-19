App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 19, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Sugar futures may trade sideways on mixed fundamentals of higher supplies and improvement in physical demand from industrial buyers.

Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar


Sugar Futures closed unchanged on Thursday due to good supplies and steady demand from the physical market. There are reports of rebound of sugarcane production in the next year due to higher acreage.


Outlook


Sugar futures may trade sideways on mixed fundamentals of higher supplies and improvement in physical demand from industrial buyers. However, balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market may keep prices range bound.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #sugar

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.