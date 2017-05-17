Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed lower by more than 2% on lower volume on Tuesday due to lack of activities in the physical market. In another development, Maharashtra government seeks differential pricing for sugar where industrial buyers have to pay more while retail consumer pays less.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways on mixed fundamentals of higher supplies and improvement in physical demand from industrial buyers. However, balanced demand and supply levels in the physical market may keep prices range bound.

