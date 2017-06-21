Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures fell by more than 1% on Tuesday due to possibility of more imports in the country as international prices have drop. In addition to the import of nearly 5 lt of raw sugar allowed by the central government, nearly 3 lt of raw sugar is on its way to the country as international raw sugar prices have tumbled.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways as the supplies have been sufficient in the domestic market. Increase in FRP is encouraging farmers to take sugarcane crop while good sowing progress in the country will keep pressure on the sugar prices.

