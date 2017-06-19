Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures mostly unchanged from the last week close due to reports of record sugar production next year. Sugar output in Maharashtra is set to see a dramatic revival in coming season estimating a production of 73 lt for 2017-18, a rise of 74% from last.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways as the supplies have been sufficient in the domestic market. Increase in FRP is encouraging farmers to take sugarcane crop while good sowing progress in the country will keep pressure on the sugar prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.