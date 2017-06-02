Expect Sugar futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures close lower on Thursday in thin volume due to good supplies and reports of record sugar production in UP during 2016/17 to 87.5 lakh tonnes. According to industry sources, India's 2017/18 sugar production will likely jump a quarter from the previous year to 25 mt as decent monsoon rains are forecast.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways as the supplies have been sufficient in the domestic market. Increase in FRP may encourage farmers to take sugarcane crop. Moreover, good sowing progress in the country will keep pressure on the sugar prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.