Expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures close the week down by more than 4% as market participants liquidate their buying positions on anticipation of steady demand due to ample available stocks in the country. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 1- 25 is 2,32,853 tonnes while during in Mar it was about 2,83,644 tonnes during same time frame.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices expected to trade sideways to higher from the lower levels. The supplies have been lower while there is good demand from the crushers. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways to lower on expectation of record oilseed crop. Moreover, adequate supplies and cheap imports is keeping the prices under control but increasing domestic demand may keep prices supported.

