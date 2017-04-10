Expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean April futures closed lower on week continues its range bound trade as supplies have improved last week but demand remains steady. The supplies have been decreased drastically in last two week compared to previous weeks.

As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 3-8 is 43,753 while during Mar 27- Apr 1 were about 32,514 tonnes Vs 90,767 tonnes during previous week. Soymeal exports from the country jumped over fourfold to 107,059 tonnes in March Vs 26,658 tonnes last year as prices of soybean at lower levels.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher on expectation of lower level buying and good crushing demand. While the prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways to down on adequate supplies and expectation of cheap imports but good domestic demand may keep prices supported. Moreover, govt allowing bulk exports of edible oil may support prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.