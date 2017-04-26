App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of balanced demand supply at current prices.

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures see a steep fall of 2% on Tuesday due to long liquidation on anticipation of lower demand by the market participants at higher levels. The open interest too decline by 7500 tonnes. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 1- 25 is 2,32,853 tonnes while during in Mar it was about 2,83,644 tonnes during same time frame.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of balanced demand supply at current prices. There is diminishing supplies and good demand from the crushers. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways to lower on adequate supplies and cheap imports but increasing domestic demand may keep prices supported.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

