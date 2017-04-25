Expect Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures corrected on Monday due to profit booking at higher levels but the trend is higher as supplies are diminishing and demand for crushing is intact due to encouraging soy meal exports. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 1-20 is 1,75,634 tonnes while during in Mar it was about 2,09,993 tonnes during same time frame.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of balanced demand supply at current prices. There is diminishing supplies and good demand from the crushers. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways to positive on adequate supplies and cheap imports but increasing domestic demand may keep prices supported.

