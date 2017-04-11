Expect Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures closed lower on Monday and continues its decline as supplies have improved last week but demand remains steady at lower levels. The supplies have increased during the last week compared to previous week. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 3-8 is 43,753 while during Mar 27- Apr 1 were about 32,514 tonnes Vs 90,767 tonnes during previous week.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of steady demand from the crushers. While the prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways to down on adequate supplies and expectation of cheap imports but good domestic demand may keep prices supported. Moreover, govt allowing bulk exports of edible oil may support prices.

