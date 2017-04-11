App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of steady demand from the crushers.

Expect Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures closed lower on Monday and continues its decline as supplies have improved last week but demand remains steady at lower levels. The supplies have increased during the last week compared to previous week. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 3-8 is 43,753 while during Mar 27- Apr 1 were about 32,514 tonnes Vs 90,767 tonnes during previous week.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of steady demand from the crushers. While the prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways to down on adequate supplies and expectation of cheap imports but good domestic demand may keep prices supported. Moreover, govt allowing bulk exports of edible oil may support prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.