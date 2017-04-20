App
Apr 20, 2017 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Soybean prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade higher on diminishing supplies and expectation of good demand from the crushers.

Expect Soybean prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures closed higher on Wednesday as supplies are diminishing but the demand for crushing is intact due to encouraging soy meal exports. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 1-15 are 120,423 while during in Mar it was about 1,64,286 tonnes during same time frame.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices to trade higher on diminishing supplies and expectation of good demand from the crushers. While the prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade higher due to technical rebound from lower levels. However, on adequate supplies and cheap imports may pressurize prices further. But good domestic demand may keep prices supported.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

