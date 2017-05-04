Expect Soybean prices to be under pressure: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures closed 1.8% down on Wednesday as market participants continue to liquidate their buying positions on anticipation of ample available stocks in the country. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 2017 is 2.82 lakh tonnes, higher by 20% compared to last year same month.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices expected to be under pressure as supplies have been higher this season. Oil mils are active on lower levels. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways higher on good domestic demand. However, adequate supplies and cheap imports keeping the prices under control.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.