App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Soybean prices to be under pressure: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices expected to be under pressure as supplies have been higher this season.

Expect Soybean prices to be under pressure: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean May futures closed 1.8% down on Wednesday as market participants continue to liquidate their buying positions on anticipation of ample available stocks in the country. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 2017 is 2.82 lakh tonnes, higher by 20% compared to last year same month.


Outlook


We expect Soybean prices expected to be under pressure as supplies have been higher this season. Oil mils are active on lower levels. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways higher on good domestic demand. However, adequate supplies and cheap imports keeping the prices under control.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.