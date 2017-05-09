Expect Soybean futures to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures closed lower on Monday due to profit booking and weak trend in the International market. As per SEA, soymeal exports rose about 10 times on year to 1.24 lt in April 2017. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during first week of May, lower by 33% compared to first week arrivals in April.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher due to lower level buying despite supply pressure. Oil mils are active on lower levels to maintain the parity of oil and meal. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade higher on good domestic demand. However, adequate supplies and cheap imports keeping the prices under control.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.