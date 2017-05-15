Expect Soybean futures to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures fell more than 2.2% during last week tracking international market and sufficient supplies in the domestic market. As per USDA latest report, soybean production in the country is kept at the same level at 115 mt as last year while the crushing volume will be improved while meal exports and soy oil imports will be higher in 2017/18 compared to last year.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected sideways to down on supply pressure and good monsoon forecast. Oil mils are active on lower levels to maintain the parity of oil and meal. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade higher on good domestic demand. However, adequate supplies and cheap imports keeping the prices under control.

