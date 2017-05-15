App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Soybean futures to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected sideways to down on supply pressure and good monsoon forecast.

Expect Soybean futures to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean Jun futures fell more than 2.2% during last week tracking international market and sufficient supplies in the domestic market. As per USDA latest report, soybean production in the country is kept at the same level at 115 mt as last year while the crushing volume will be improved while meal exports and soy oil imports will be higher in 2017/18 compared to last year.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected sideways to down on supply pressure and good monsoon forecast. Oil mils are active on lower levels to maintain the parity of oil and meal. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade higher on good domestic demand. However, adequate supplies and cheap imports keeping the prices under control.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.