Expect Soybean futures to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures continue its recovery in the last two session of the seek on Friday mostly due to lower level buying tracking firm trend in US soybeans. For the week, the prices were down on ample available stocks in the country.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to lower level buying despite supply pressure. Oil mils are active on lower levels to maintain the parity of oil and meal. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade sideways higher on good domestic demand. However, adequate supplies and cheap imports keeping the prices under control.

