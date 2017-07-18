Expect Silver to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on gold

Silver rose 1.2 percent at $16.13 per ounce, after hitting $16.19, the highest in nearly two weeks. Analysts polled by Reuters cut their average 2017 silver forecast to $17.32 an ounce from $17.98 after the metal slid 9 percent in the second quarter.

We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move.

