Expect Silver to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move.
Sushil Finance's commodity report on gold
Silver rose 1.2 percent at $16.13 per ounce, after hitting $16.19, the highest in nearly two weeks. Analysts polled by Reuters cut their average 2017 silver forecast to $17.32 an ounce from $17.98 after the metal slid 9 percent in the second quarter.Outlook
We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move.
