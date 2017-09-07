Expect Silver to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move in prices.
Sushil Finance's commodity report on Silver
Silver ell 0.2 percent to D17.85 an ounce.
Outlook
