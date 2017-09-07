App
Sep 07, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Silver to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move in prices.

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Silver

Silver ell 0.2 percent to D17.85 an ounce.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move in prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

