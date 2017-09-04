Expect Silver to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Silver

Silver was up 0.6 percent at D17.67 an ounce, after rising to the highest since early June at D17.75.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of US non - farm payroll employment data.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.