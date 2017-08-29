App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 29, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Silver to trade positive: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of European Central Bank statement.

Expect Silver to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Silver

Silver was up 2 percent at $17.39 an ounce, after touching its highest since early June at $17.45.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of European Central Bank statement.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #silver #Sushil Finance

