Expect Silver to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's commodity report on Silver

Silver was up 2 percent at $17.39 an ounce, after touching its highest since early June at $17.45.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of European Central Bank statement.

