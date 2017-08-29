Expect Silver to trade positive: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of European Central Bank statement.
Sushil Finance's commodity report on Silver
Silver was up 2 percent at $17.39 an ounce, after touching its highest since early June at $17.45.
Outlook
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.