Apr 11, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Silver prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after an up-move.
Sushil Finance's report on Silver
Silver was down 0.2 percent at $17.93 an ounce, having hit its highest since Feb. 27 at $18.47 on Friday.
Outlook
We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after an up-move.
For all commodities report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.