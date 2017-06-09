Jun 09, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Silver prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move in prices.
Sushil Finance's report on Silver
Silver lost 1 percent to $17.38.
Outlook
We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move in prices.
