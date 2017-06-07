Expect Silver prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver rose 0.9 percent to $17.67 an ounce, its highest level since April 25.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up move in prices.

