Expect Silver prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver was up 1.1 percent at $16.63 an ounce, after money managers cut their net long stance in silver to the smallest since February 2016 from a record high last month.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of US Interest rate outlook.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.