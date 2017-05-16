Expect Silver prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of US Interest rate outlook.
Sushil Finance's report on Silver
Silver was up 1.1 percent at $16.63 an ounce, after money managers cut their net long stance in silver to the smallest since February 2016 from a record high last month.
Outlook
We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of US Interest rate outlook.
