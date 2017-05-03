Expect Silver prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver was down 0.4 percent at $16.78 an ounce, after touching $16.75, its lowest since Jan. 27. It has fallen for 11 out of the past 12 sessions.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.

