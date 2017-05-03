Expect Silver prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.
Sushil Finance's report on Silver
Silver was down 0.4 percent at $16.78 an ounce, after touching $16.75, its lowest since Jan. 27. It has fallen for 11 out of the past 12 sessions.
Outlook
