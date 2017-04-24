Expect Silver prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver slipped 0.6 percent to $17.89 an ounce, extending losses into a fifth session, having shed more than 3 percent so far this week despite tapping a five-month high on Monday.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after up-move.

