May 18, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Silver prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.
Sushil Finance's report on Silver
Silver as up 0.6 percent at $16.92 an ounce.
Outlook
We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.