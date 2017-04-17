Expect Silver prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver was up 0.3 percent at $18.52, off a five-month high of $18.599 earlier in the session.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of political tensions.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.