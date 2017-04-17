Apr 17, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect Silver prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance
Sushil Finance's report on Silver
Silver was up 0.3 percent at $18.52, off a five-month high of $18.599 earlier in the session.
Outlook
We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of political tensions.
