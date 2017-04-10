Expect Silver prices to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Silver

Silver fell 1.4 percent to $17.97 an ounce, after touching $18.47, the highest since Feb. 27. It was on track for its first weekly loss in four.

Outlook

We expect silver prices to trade positive on the back of US military strikes in Syria.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.